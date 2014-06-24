Lessons For the Next Generation of Leaders From Girl Scouts CEO

Growing up in the small farming town of Eloy, Arizona, in the 1950s and 1960s, Anna Maria Chávez didn’t have the opportunity to witness many strong, female leaders in action. But like many young girls in America, she became a Girl Scout.

During her first camp experience at 12 years old, Chávez decided she wanted to become an attorney. “It was because of what I learned as a Girl Scout [that I decided I wanted] to become an advocate to protect the environment, to advocate on behalf of people who didn’t have a voice,” she says. Chávez became the first person in her family to attend college at Yale University, earned a law degree from the University of Arizona, and went on to work in both the federal and state government on community development and housing issues.

Although she never imagined decades later she would become the CEO of Girl Scouts, she credits the organization with paving the way for her entire career. In her speeches to young girls, Chávez often shares these four pillars she believes have been responsible for her success as a leader:

Chávez’s vision for her career was ultimately to make a difference in the lives of others. “So many times, I’ve seen individuals who stop short [of achieving] their dreams,” says Chávez.

In 2011, Chávez led the Girl Scouts’ “To Get Her There” campaign to encourage girls to follow their leadership aspirations, and not let dissenting voices get them down. Ads featured young girls talking about their dreams to become award-winning authors, biomedical engineers, and bosses downplay their ambitions when laughed at by others their age and later state their dreams with authority when their families stood behind them as support.

Chávez credits her mother and grandmother with providing her with the support she needed to stay on track. “I’ve seen that when people don’t dream big, they ultimately start listening to people who want them to think small [but] if you have a big vision and you set steps in place to reach that vision, it’s much harder to be pushed off that track,” she says.

Chávez credits her career success and that of the organizations she’s led with surrounding herself with individuals who share the same vision. “I always walk into a situation, an organization, and I show them what the big vision is and then I allow people to raise their hand and say I believe in that vision,” says Chávez.