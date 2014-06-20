5 Free Apps For Making The Most Of Your New Contacts

Whether you’re looking to improve your networking skills, turn strangers into friends, or just need a better system for managing all those business cards, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
An all-in-one dialer, SMS messenger, and social networking app. Your favorite people are automatically prioritized to drift to the top, and their profiles integrate with Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, and Foursquare in one app. Like Mike and Jane in the video below, you can use this one as a one-stop stalking app:
Send colorful, customized vCards to new acquaintances. Enter your name, website, contact info, and social networks with their standard template or upload your company’s template; with a click, all of your info is saved to the recipient’s contacts.
Spydy Contacts (Android)
From 18-year-old developer Ryan McKinney, Spydy is similar to Contacts + in functionality–sorting by priority/frequency, integrating social media profiles–but adds a twist. “Web view” lets you categorize contacts (Met At #IUNY2014, or Project Team, for example) and then mass-email, text, or tweet at them.
The address book that’s maintained by your contacts, Addappt is developed by former Microsoft employees to eliminate the middle man. You’ll have to convince your friends to download it, too, but it’s worth it to never have to manually change contact info again.
Contacts Widget (Android)
Just what the name says: A widget for displaying your contacts. Choose from several setup options, including flipped contact photos, actions for when a contact is pressed, show photos only, and more. The developer keeps interesting company: