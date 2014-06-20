5 Free Apps For Making The Most Of Your New Contacts

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Contacts + (Android and iOS)

An all-in-one dialer, SMS messenger, and social networking app. Your favorite people are automatically prioritized to drift to the top, and their profiles integrate with Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, and Foursquare in one app. Like Mike and Jane in the video below, you can use this one as a one-stop stalking app:

Clinck (Android and iOS)

Send colorful, customized vCards to new acquaintances. Enter your name, website, contact info, and social networks with their standard template or upload your company’s template; with a click, all of your info is saved to the recipient’s contacts.

Spydy Contacts (Android)