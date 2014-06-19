Netflix Nabs Chelsea Handler, Begins “Reimagining” Late Night Talk Shows

Now the company is moving into a different original material area, poaching the salty-tongued comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler for a new series that will begin streaming in 2016.

Handler’s blue-streaking talk show on E! ends August 26, and at that point she and Netflix can begin to dream up what a non-network but still topical show might look like.

“The Internet has disrupted many of the conventions of traditional television,” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “And together with Chelsea Handler, Netflix is looking forward to reimagining the late night talk show for the on-demand generation.”

Having the freedom to do so comes with several related questions, as CNN’s Brian Stelter notes. Among them: “Will it be scheduled at the same time every weekday like ‘Chelsea Lately’?”

Or will the new show, like its host, offer a sui generis approach to what is often a stale, unimaginative talk show universe? If her statement on the new partnership is any indication, the smart money is on the latter.

“I wanted to sit with the cool kids at lunch so I approached Netflix to make sure they were as cool as I thought they were,” Handler said, “and when I confirmed my suspicions, like with any other future lover, I made my move.”