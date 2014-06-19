Watch It: This Is Definitely How Quentin Tarantino Would Direct “Ghostbusters 3”

It’s the 30th anniversary of Ghostbusters , and fans are at a crossroads. Confirmed ghost-believer Dan Aykroyd wants to push forward with a possibly legacy-endangering second sequel, and so does director Ivan Reitman; but on the other hand, Bill Murray seems adamantly against the idea , and the great Harold Ramis is recently deceased . Without those two key players, another Ghostbusters retread sounds unlikely to succeed–either at making us laugh, or at the box office. That is, unless somehow who you gonna call to direct it turned out to be Quentin Tarantino.





A new claymation short has appeared on the Internet, purporting to be Quentin Tarantino’s version of Ghostbusters 3, and it’s a tribute fans won’t want to keep in a containment unit. Gorehound stop-motion maestro Lee Hardcastle, who taught us some tricks of the trade a while back, turns his attention away from John Carpenter-style gross-outs to mash up our old proton-packed pals with Tarantino World. This approach involves a stylish hit man version of Peter Venkman accidentally shooting Slimer in the face in the back of a car, and a Reservoir Dogs-like bestowing of code names on the team, among other great callbacks. It’s more of a chocolate-and-peanut butter-y double greatest hits session, rather than an actual continuation of the story, but at least it gets the details right.





For instance, there’s one of Tarantino’s famous perspective shots from the inside of a car trunk, and the brutality of a baseball bat-bashing is captured when Ray Stantz goes all Inglourious Basterds on the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. (We see his spectral teeth appropriately mangled.) Frankly, it’s entirely possible that this is the second sequel the world needs more than whatever reanimated corpse of a continuation actually ends up haunting a theater near you.