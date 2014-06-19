Twitter Acquires Live Clipping Service SnappyTV

Today, Twitter announced its plan to buy SnappyTV , a live video platform that allows broadcasters to clip, edit, and share content in real time. The acquisition will build on their existing relationship and make it easier for Twitter users to watch big events unfold right in their timelines.





In a blog post discussing the purchase, SnappyTV talks about how it has already worked with Twitter on projects such as Twitter Amplify, which lets media partners promote directly embeddable TV highlights on Twitter. Since its launch in 2010, SnappyTV has already established partnerships with outlets like Fox Sports, Univision, The CW, and ABC News.

For Twitter, this is yet another opportunity to bolster its reputation as a social TV service. “As we continue to invest in video, it’s important for us to provide tools that make it easy for TV broadcasters, businesses, and event producers to share high-quality videos,” Twitter said in its blog post announcing the deal.

Between this development and native GIF support, soccer diehards can likely look forward to a Twitter feed chock-full of their favorite World Cup moments.