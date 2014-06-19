Fast Company Is Hiring An Ambitious Associate Events Editor

Do you attend events and feel energized by what you learned and who you met? Then this may be the job for you.

Fast Company, the most innovative business media brand and this year’s ASME Magazine of the Year, is seeking an editorially minded, culturally curious, entrepreneurial rockstar to support its expanding events business, Fast Company Live.

Our events are not like any other business events or conferences, so this position is really not like any other “programming” role. You will work hand in hand with our senior events editor to drive, develop, and distinguish Fast Company events from the rest. You will work on ways to extend events–whether it is coordinating live chats with confirmed speakers ahead of an event and promoting that on social media to our 1M+ social following … or identifying and executing on experiential editorial exhibits and site visits for our full-day events. This role will be key to building momentum around agenda development and speaker management, which ties to audience recruitment and promotion of the event.

He or she will develop content for the conversations that take place on stage, as well as the visuals that are weaved into the dialogue. You will also build, own, and manage relationships with the business and innovation leaders featured in Fast Company magazine and online. And, you’ll work on event strategy: the who, what, when, and HOW behind the speakers we select to participate, the topics they discuss, and what we could do to continue the conversation post-event. This role will hatch, incubate, and execute on these responsibilities listed here and more.

This position requires a balance of creativity and organization. It also requires a keen sense of curation and a pulse of what is relevant not just now, but later on, too.

Other qualifications for the job include:

A background and/or interest in editorial content and not event management (this is not a logistics or operations role–you will not be responsible for selecting menus or lighting, that’s another team member’s role)

The ability to keep calm and carry on: Events have many moving components, can you keep your cool juggling the various details?

An in-depth knowledge of the business, technology, and design industries

A love of research and reporting: What’s an angle that hasn’t been explored before?

Superior writing and editing skills

1-2 years of media (reporting, research or marketing) experience

Bonus: Have you worked in events beforehand? Do you know how they work?

This position is based in our New York City offices. If you’re interested, please send over your resume and cover letter explaining why to Kim Last, Senior Events Editor at klast (at) fastcompany.com. Please label the subject line with “Associate Events Editor.”