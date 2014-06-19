Ikea Rethinks Its Legal War On Fan Site

Earlier this week, the unofficial Ikea fan site Ikeahackers.net wrote an open letter to its readership, revealing that Ikea had sent them a Cease and Desist letter for violating the Ikea trademark. According to the letter, Ikea demanded that the site would either have to remove ads or move to a new URL, but it appeared that the site could live on otherwise unchanged. Bad press ensued, and now, it appears that Ikea may be backtracking on their demands.

In a new letter on the site, owner/operator Jules Yap shared the following:

So, yesterday evening I received an email from Anders of Inter Ikea Systems BV asking me to get in touch. I did and he told me he was having lunch! (So good to talk to a human who eats!) Later he called back to express that Ikea would like to dialogue with me to find a new way forward. What does that mean? I don’t know yet. But I am hopeful, though my guard is still up. From our conversation, I do not have to make any changes to Ikeahackers (including the ads) till we settle on an agreement.

As we noted in our earlier article on the matter, whether or not Ikea had the legal right, it made little sense for Ikea to release their lawyers on Ikeahackers. The site represents some of the brand’s most ardent supporters. And if Ikeahackers didn’t exist, no doubt, some marketing guru inside Ikea would be trying to build something a lot like it.

We have reached out to Ikea and Ikeahackers but have not heard from either party.

Read more here.

(Hat tip: Gizmodo)