Wall Street Brokers Are Meditating–Here’s Why You Should Too

Buddhist monks and Lululemon-clad yogis use it to find their centers, and now even Wall Streeters are using mindfulness techniques to hone their stock brokering skills.

Meditation is helping today’s top hedge-fund managers beat out the competition, allowing these traders to react to volatile markets more calmly and tune into their market intuitions much more reliably.

But you don’t have to be trying to make millions of dollars to take advantage of the countless benefits of meditation. Workers everywhere can use the ancient practice to enjoy all manner of perks like increased creativity, multitasking, and intelligence. And it’s easier to do than you might think.

“Most people assume that meditation is all about stopping thoughts, getting rid of emotions, somehow controlling the mind, but actually it’s much different than that,” says meditation expert and former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe at the TEDSalon London Fall 2012.

“It’s more about stepping back, seeing the thought clearly–witnessing it coming and going–without judgment, but with a relaxed, focused mind.”

Boost Your IQ: Several studies suggest that long-term meditation can actually change the structure of your brain, leading to a boost in intelligence. Scientists from UCLA found that long-term meditation can lead to more wrinkles in our cerebral cortexes, and they believe this allows us to process information more quickly.