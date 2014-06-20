Turn Old Bottles Into iPhone Cases With This 3-D Printer From Will.i.am And Coca-Cola

You probably know will.i.am best as founder and frontman of hip-hop group The Black Eyed Peas. But in the past three years, when he’s not singing about lovely lady lumps , he has been busy as Chief Creative Officer of U.S. manufacturer 3D Systems, designing a 3-D printer that aims to help reduce plastic waste.

His Ekocycle Cube 3-D Printer–designed by 3D Systems for home use and developed in collaboration with Coca-Cola–turns recycled plastic bottles into anything from guitar picks to iPhone cases.

The printer can make objects up to six inches cubed, in black, red, white, and “natural” colors. About three plastic bottles’ worth of material are included in each cartridge. Will.i.am is designing 25 “fashion, music, and tech-minded accessories,” which you can browse on 3D Systems’ Cubify app. Available for purchase later this year, it’s priced at $1,199–in the middle range for 3D System’s personal printers.

Will.i.am has been dabbling in entrepreneurship since the Black Eyed Peas catapulted him to fame–he’s a founding shareholder in Beats Electronics, and in 2012, his i.am+ company released a ($475, much-criticized) iPhone camera accessory, which lets you wear your phone around your neck. It didn’t do so well. But maybe he’ll have better luck here. Branding personal 3-D printers while they’re still in their early stages could be a good move for someone rebranding himself as an entrepreneur rather than just an entertainer.

