How A Top Female Exec At Google Brings Poise From Ballet To Business

It’s not often you hear a high-ranking executive at a tech company discuss the merits of classical ballet as a business metaphor, but Bonita Coleman Stewart isn’t your typical leader.

Currently, she’s vice president of partner business solutions at Google, having worked her way up from a position as national industry director of automotive when she was originally hired by the search giant in 2006. Though many Googlers were recruited right out of Stanford’s computer science program around that time–founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are both Stanford alums–Stewart hailed from DaimlerChrysler. In pre-bust Detroit, she was busily leading the automaker’s charge in interactive communications.

A graduate of Howard University and Harvard’s MBA program, Stewart points out that she started her career in IBM’s sales and marketing departments. These bookends in tech companies gave me a radar detector for new possibilities, she says. Stewart, who takes ballet classes at least once a week when she’s not traveling, stretching beyond limits is second nature to her.

Being ahead of the curve has proven to be Stewart’s biggest hurdle as she’s risen through the ranks. “Whether it’s working within auto industry or now with Google’s advertising clients and publisher partners, the biggest challenge is convincing others to see what you see,” she tells Fast Company, “and encouraging them to pick up the pace of change.”

To do this, Stewart says, “I had to take a step back to make a bigger leap forward.” The best advice she ever received, Stewart says, was the encouragement to take a deep dive into the auto industry and learn the complete product cycle.

Before a dancer can effortlessly turn a pirouette or balance on pointe, he or she must spend many hours of training at the barre repeating and perfecting each movement.

Gaining an understanding of the automobiles’ distribution channels such as the way dealers worked gave Stewart the confidence to move faster. “It [also] gave me credibility and understanding,” she says. Armed with both skills, “You naturally have results leading people, and have a bigger impact on the organization,” she says.