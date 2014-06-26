How You Can Turn “Not My Job” Into A Personal Development Opportunity

As society and technology change there are a growing number of tasks in any organization that don’t fall within anyone’s purview. These tasks emerge from the chaos of an ever-changing market, and in time are fitted into the organizational structure. But when they first appear they aren’t anybody’s responsibility.

From managing the company Twitter account to implementing green initiatives, these modern roles have become part of key teams, but at the start everyone could look at them and say “that’s not my job.”

It’s tempting to ignore these new tasks and even to avoid them; after all, they don’t fit in with the job you have or the plans you’ve made to develop in that role. But the truth is that these tasks can be the best opportunities for personal development.

There are many benefits to taking on these tasks.

Firstly they encourage you to develop new skills and think in new ways. You can’t tackle new tasks without developing new ways of thinking, which will help you to create new solutions for the work you already have.

Secondly, these new tasks seldom stand in isolation. The company Twitter account is obviously useful for marketing and PR, but it’s also a great source of analytical information about both the company and its competitors.

Twitter can be a way to tap into the latest trends in any area of work, trawling hashtags and the profiles of industry leaders to see what skills and approaches they are advocating. The people who grabbed hold of Twitter in its early days often went on to become major players.