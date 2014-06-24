7 Ways To Deal With The Office Jerk

Regardless of how fortunate you are to be working with a great group of supportive, caring coworkers, there always seems to be at least one person that makes your work life less than ideal.

While this coworker can be condescending and belittling to the people beneath him, he pretends to be the ideal team player whenever his direct supervisor is around. The bully makes sure his superiors know, in great detail, everything he does, regardless of how trivial and meaningless. And not only does he take credit for whatever he does, but this jerk will gladly take credit for your work or the work of your colleagues, too.

Like venomous snakes, regardless of our good intentions, we will never be able to form close, trusting relationships with these kinds of people. Instead, we have to find a way to manage the situation, not the person. We cannot make someone do something; we can only manage ourselves.

Rather than suffer emotional anguish and at some point lose our emotional control with them, making ourselves look bad, we must use our emotional intelligence to recognize and understand our emotions and the emotions of others when dealing with these types of people.

To handle the office jerk, include the following strategies in your plan of action:

1. Remain polite but only give them the information that is absolutely necessary as determined by your superiors.

2. Screen all information that you give them. Never give out anything that can be used against you.