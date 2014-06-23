6 Tactics To Becoming A Better Negotiator

If you think negotiating is about winning or losing, you have already lost.

Negotiating is about striking the best possible deal between parties without short-changing any party involved in the transaction. However, many negotiators disregard the goals of the process and allow their emotions to take hold of them. This could crash a productive or profitable deal.

To avoid simple mishaps, here are six strategies that will help you become a better negotiator:

Make a list of meeting goals and items that should be discussed, as well as a list of possible outcomes. Try to build a case for achieving the best results. Make a Plan B in case the conversation does not go your way. Ferret out the other side’s weaknesses and try and capitalize on them as you go about making your plan.

Planning for a negotiation is like planning to argue a case in the courts–the only difference is that negotiations are friendlier. Once your plan is ready, you should have the following in hand:

A list of possible outcomes

The course that you would like to steer the conversation on

This exercise will help you prepare for the negotiation and ensure that the discussion is results-oriented.

The ego makes you do or say things in a way that pleases you and makes you feel powerful. It incites you to tower above everyone else. It makes you a selfish beast and if you allow your ego to rule you at the negotiating table, you may end up killing the deal and alienating people.