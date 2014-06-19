Inside The New Generation Of Coworking Spaces For Hardware Hackers

Coworking spaces are all the rage right now, but coming from a graduate program in the hardware-hack-happy MIT Media Lab, James Patten found his coworking options weren’t nearly as appealing here in New York as they were when he was in Cambridge, with its labs, libraries, tools, and workspaces.

This story contains interviews with James Patten, founder and director of Patten Studio and founder of hardware coworking space Dark Matter Manufacturing Collective.

“People would just kind of stop and talk in the halls and answer each other’s questions about whatever they were working on,” he says of the Media Lab. “I think I learned more in that kind of experience in school than anywhere else, and so I wanted to try to re-create that.”

The kind of “serendipitous” workplace that Steve Jobs famously loved is even more important when all the products in the building are in prototype stage–a common case in coworking and incubator spaces. And while that’s the titular purpose of traditional coworking spaces, hardware coworking spaces have different requirements–like more space, more spare parts, and a different kind of “maker” clientele.

“Our landlord is the junk collector, and so that sets the tone for the space,” says Patten, who has founded his own hardware hacking loft in downtown Brooklyn called Dark Matter Manufacturing Collective.

“A friend of mine was doing a project for a retail store a few months back and he needed some mannequin arms–he went down to the basement, and sure enough there is a box full of mannequin arms there,” says Patten.

Patten’s own company, Patten Studio, resides in the Dark Matter space. He creates and builds interactive user interfaces and surfaces for spaces like museums, as well as for industrial applications. Patten Studio’s projects focus on touch, which he says is critically missing from our interactions with computers today.

“Touch screens are basically everywhere now, but when we’re using them, you’re not actually getting very much information from the screen through a sense of touch,” he says; touch screens feel the same whether you’re tapping an on-screen keyboard or tapping a device that’s turned off.