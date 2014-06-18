Portrait Of The Hacker-Artist As A Middle-Aged Man

The maker movement has produced some compelling young characters: Oculus Rift creator Palmer Luckey ; the kids behind the Formlabs 3-D printer; Hunter Lee Soik and the team behind dream-collecting app Shadow .

Fred Kahl is one of those special characters, but one of the things that makes Kahl special is that he isn’t a clever young mind. At 49, he’s one of those rare brains that can latch on to the cutting edge technology of the moment and not get stuck in the technological amber of their younger days.

That’s no small thing. For Millennials, two things come naturally: technology and individuality. My generation considers it self-evident that you can make an app, create an album, or shoot a film by yourself. Kahl went to NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program in the mid 1990s. When he goes back, he says, “I’m always blown away by the student showcases there, because all the tools they have to work with are so much more capable.”

But Gen X’ers have watched as creative work went from teams of minds with pen and paper, to teams with digital tools, to (somewhat suddenly) such powerful tools that individuals can start companies worth tens of millions of dollars in a relatively short time. Without computers to augment a single person’s skills, design by committee used to be the mandate. By comparison, today’s “solo maker” movement has huge appeal. “Ultimately it’s about the vision to apply the tools to create things that empower people,” says Kahl.

But then the question is: What do you make with those tools?

Kahl is the former creative director at digital interactivity and gaming agency Funny Garbage. But today, he is the man behind the 3-D-printed, 50-foot-long model of Coney Island’s Luna Park, now on display at the Coney Island Museum.

Kahl’s first 3-D printer was one he built himself, and his 3-D scanning invention the Scan-O-Tron 3000 won nine awards at the New York Maker’s Faire. The manufactured printers he uses have three axes–X, Y, and Z. But But Kahl also uses a Rostock design printer based on industry picker robots, which has all three axes moving in unison.