Why You Should Do More Than Just Talk About Workplace Diversity

Google recently disclosed its unsurprising lack of employee diversity, reporting that its staff is 70% male and 61% white.

In a blog post about their diversity efforts, Google’s SVP of People Operations Laszlo Bock provided some details on how they plan to build a more diverse workforce–like working with historically black colleges to build more robust computer science programs, for example.

These proactive efforts to build diversity are becoming more common, and we’re even seeing a number of trailblazing organizations tie executives’ bonuses to diversity goals. For example, Sodexo, ranked second on DiversityInc’s Top 50 survey, ties 25% of top executives’ bonuses and up to 15% of senior management’s bonuses to diversity goals.

As more and more companies publicly commit to building diversity, they’ll encounter a classic supply and demand dilemma. The demand for diverse talent will surge, but the supply won’t.

Minorities continue to make up a fraction of educated, qualified candidates. Of the students obtaining bachelor’s degrees each year, about 80% are white. White employees are much more likely to be on a career trajectory toward senior management or executive leadership. And, as Google pointed out, this will be an even bigger problem for companies that rely on expertise in engineering and science, since women make up only 18% of graduates with computer science degrees and Blacks and Hispanics make up less than 10% each.

If employers blindly attack the limited pool of diverse talent without a proactive diversity-building strategy, they’ll fall victim to one of these common pitfalls:

When employers embark on diversity and inclusion initiatives, they often bring in diverse entry-level talent and think their work is done. But this approach backfires when young, diverse talent sees a leadership team consisting of primarily white men. Unable to see themselves growing with the company, they’ll plan an exit strategy.