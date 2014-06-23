Why Gender-Conscious Discussions Are Imperative For The Future Of Leadership

The leaders of tomorrow are managing a world that demands a different portfolio of skills than those that led current CEOs to the top.

Futurists and thought leaders are now challenging organizations to shift from the view of a linear future to a matrixed reality that demands different styles of leadership.

Several trends have been identified that signal a game change, and gender is a significant factor in all of them:

Never before have there been four generations–much less five–in the workplace, with a vastly different sets of values, beliefs, and expectations.

It is now possible to attract, acquire, use, and seamlessly integrate talent from around the world, and technology makes it possible to connect anyone anywhere asynchronously as a collaborator.

Societal pressure for organizations to be socially responsible is unprecedented. Social media can force change by making topics trend.

The world is facing a major shift in demographics, and under-utilizing 50% of the talent market is no longer feasible.

The trend toward globalization of the workforce is projected to accelerate over the next 40 years, fueled by expected population declines in Germany, Italy, and Spain, according to the United Nations Population Division. Gender imbalance is rocking the social infrastructure of China and Japan’s economy, which is unsustainable without the integration of women into the workforce.

“One third of global CEOs polled recently said a shortage of talent had prevented their business from innovating effectively,” says Sibylle Rupprecht, executive director of the European Division of Catalyst, a nonprofit that promotes inclusive workplaces.

“Using only half the deck of talent available to them does not make business sense when a company’s talent pool is a vital component of its success.”

These profound shifts in global business require a new context for leadership. Leadership gurus have demonstrated that women are more likely than men to possess the qualities that are associated with future success: Women are more transformational, care more about developing their followers, listen to them and stimulate them to think “outside the box,” they are more inspirational, and they are more ethical.