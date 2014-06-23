6 Ways To Avoid Losing Your New Hires

You’ve just hired an impressive new member for your team, and you need them up to speed and contributing quickly. But what if you had to wait a whole year to see this person operating at their maximum efficiency? Unfortunately, this is the reality for many companies that haven’t mastered the art of the new hire onboarding process.

2. Make Goals a Priority When looking at your onboarding process, before you can get to the specifics you

need to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Are you approaching your new employees’ workflow from a goal-centric perspective? Do your current employees understand the organization’s large-scale goals and organizational objectives? According to Dale Carnegie Training’s “How Leaders Grow Today” survey, 43% of employees are familiar with company goals but can’t specifically name them. It’s impossible to imagine new employees jumping into the fray at your company if they don’t know which direction they’re running towards. Always keep your most important goals in view so new hires aren’t working in the dark. 3. Stop Problems Early With Real-Time Tracking It’s an unfortunate fact of your business life that eventually work will cascade away from goals instead of towards them. It’s perilously easy for work to get misaligned, especially when you’re dealing with new employees trying to navigate a steep learning curve. This is why it’s important to embrace new tech tools helping businesses keep work flowing in the right direction and providing guidance to new hires. Real-time tracking tools allow employees to take ownership of their workflow by tracking their efforts, while helping you keep an eye on your team. If you see a new hire make a mistake on the job, you can now stop the problem before it snowballs. You can stop a small mistake from becoming a bad habit for a new employee, and can provide for meaningful and actionable feedback for those new to the company. 4. Develop a Mentorship Program If your new hires don’t feel as if they’re learning and growing on the job, you’re at risk to lose upwards of 60% of your entire workforce within four years. Fortunately, your best teachers are your current top performers and would likely be more than happy to help.

Develop and implement a robust mentorship program in order to give new hires the guidance they need, while also connecting them more personally to the company culture. Ask for employees willing to mentor new team members, and check in on these mentor-mentee relationships to make sure they’re going smoothly. A good mentorship program can also give your company culture a boost by improving workplace interactions and teamwork. 5. Provide Educational Opportunities Twenty-five percent of companies admit their onboarding program doesn’t involve training of any kind. This is shocking, and this fact can certainly contribute to misaligned work and mistakes. Adequate training must be a building block of your onboarding program so new hires can dive into their roles and get up to speed quickly. But an initial training session or two can’t be the extent of your company’s learning opportunities. You should present employees with ongoing opportunities for educational and professional development. No employee wants to stagnate within the company, and providing opportunities for growth is the best way to ensure your employees are working up to their full potential. 6. Set Clear Benchmarks For Success One of the reasons employees aren’t working up to their full potential is because they don’t understand what is expected of them. In fact, 60% of companies don’t set any milestones or concrete goals for new hires to attain. Therefore new hires have no idea if they’re on the right track or way off course.

Aligning your people to each other and their goals is essential here. By tracking in real-time and making goals crystal clear, you can set concrete benchmarks for employees to hit. This gives new hires a clear direction and a concrete sense their efforts are positively contributing to the organization from day one. You don’t have a whole year to wait for your best new hires to get up to speed. It’s time to focus on goals, track your people, and provide training in order to get new talent up and running in your company. Your onboarding process might be broken, but with these fixes you can empower new employees to shine. What do you think? What’s the most important aspect of your onboarding process? Share in the comments! —Andre Lavoie is the CEO of ClearCompany, the first talent alignment platform that bridges the gap between talent management and business strategy by contextualizing employees’ work around a company’s vision and goals. You can connect with him and the ClearCompany team on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.