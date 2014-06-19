This Japanese Robot Restaurant Looks Bonkers, Amazing

As the world eagerly awaits a fourth Transformers movie and self-driving cars become all the rage, clearly there’s a bad case of robot fever going around. This diagnosis has apparently not escaped Tokyo, Japan, where a crafty restaurateur has recently opened a robot restaurant.

Located in the city of Shinjuku, Robot Restaurant is a sensory-assaulting cyberlounge from the future that somehow got built in the present. Recently completed at a reported $10 million cost, the restaurant pretty much looks like it was decorated by a hi-tech modern version of the Exploding Plastic Inevitable. Unnatural neon flourishes, LED screens, and mirrors coat the building’s ever-flickering surfaces, while customers brace themselves for a seizure. Of course, the ¥5,000 entry fee includes more than just ecstatic decor and a chance to dine on bento box and canned beer. There’s also the main attraction, a bizarre mecha-cabaret show that would make Phillip K. Dick lose control of all motor function.





Every night, there are three separate hour-long shows, wherein bikini-clad women do battle with giant robots, a ridiculous artillery at their disposal. Defenses include a sci-fi damaged tank, cyborgian fisticuffs, and an alien-eating shark monster. Also, there’s a music from a band that’s like Daft Punk playing the Mos Eisley cantina from Star Wars and a robot dinosaur on every table. Finally, artificial life has its very own Las Vegas, and resistance is futile.





H/t to That’s Nerdalicious