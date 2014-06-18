G-Star Raw “Raw For The Oceans” Wins Product Design Grand Prix At Cannes

The first ever Grand Prix for Product Design at Cannes has been awarded to G-Star Raw “Raw For The Oceans,” a fashion collection made from recycled plastic found in the ocean.

The collection was created by G-Star Raw Amsterdam, FHV BBDO Amsterdam, and Part of a Bigger Plan Amsterdam. The jury said it stood out from the other entrants in this new category for its “sense of commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.”

G-Star Raw Denim

Other Product Design Lion winners included “Central Park Conservancy Receptacles” for Central Park Conservancy by Landor Associates New York, Kano “Kano Kit” by MAP London and “Freedom Candles” for Amnesty International by Ogilvy & Mather London. Samsung Electronics won Lions for “Food Showcase” and “Galaxy Core Advance.” Nest’s Learning Thermostat was also awarded, along with Intel and Not Impossible Labs’ “Project Daniel,” LELOi AB’s Ora Personal Massager.

The winning entries were united by the way they “relate to the brand behind them,” the jury said.