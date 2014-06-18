Harvey Nichols “Christmas” Campaign Wins Press Grand Prix At Cannes

The Grand Prix in the Press category at Cannes this year went to the Harvey Nichols “Christmas” campaign by Adam & Eve DDB in London.

The award follows a Grand Prix in Promo & Activation for the promo aspect of the campaign, ‘”Sorry, I spent it on myself”, also by Adam & Eve DDB.

Remi Babinet, BETC co-founder and chairman of the Press jury, said that Harvey Nichols won the top prize because it was “just so clever and irreverent and so simple”. Another jury member said the campaign “sends a message to the industry about getting back to ideas,” adding that “the simplicity of the work makes it iconic.”

Lowe China’s Buick campaign for Shanghai General Motors, which won Gold, was a close challenger for the Grand Prix, according to the jury. Its executions “Speed Limit,” “No Left Turn,” “No Trucks,” “No U-Turn,” “Traffic Light Ahead” and “No Entry” each took Gold Lions.





Other notable Gold Lions winners include a campaign of animal optical illusions for Jeep by Leo Burnett France, a McDonald’s breakfast campaign in Austria and Lowe Vietnam’s charming comparisons–like “Joystick vs Football”–for Unilver’s OMO brand.