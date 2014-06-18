It’s Official: Amazon Announces The Fire Phone

Today in Seattle, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveiled the Fire Phone, the online retailer’s first crack at a smartphone. No, it wasn’t 3D as some rumors suggested. (Perhaps thankfully.) Nevertheless, Fast Company is live in the Pacific Northwest covering the event as it happens .

What makes the Fire Phone special? Take my hand. Let’s find out.

Specs And Camera

Spec-wise, the phone is about mid-level, at least as far as 2014 phones go. The Fire Phone boasts a 4.7-inch display (putting it on par with the Moto X size-wise), and includes a Quadcore 2.2 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and an Adreno 330 graphics processor.

Inside the box, it will come with a pair of earbuds dangling from flat cables, sporting magnets that clasp together.

So far, at least, it looks like the 13 megapixel camera will be one of the Fire Phone’s more interesting features. It boasts a f/2.0 lens with optical image stabilization that “counteracts natural hand tremors all humans have,” Bezos says. Users will also get unlimited photo storage using Amazon’s cloud services.

Firefly

The big, question, of course, is why does Amazon want to get into the smartphone game? Answer: It makes it very easy for consumers to buy stuff from Amazon.com. The phone’s defining feature, called Firefly, allows users to take a picture of an object–say, a copy of Harry Potter & the Prisoners of Azkaban–in order to buy it. It provides a convenient credit card funnel back to the Amazon mothership, and there is even a dedicated Firefly button built into the hardware of the phone itself.

The visual intake component is just a part of Firefly. Another Shazam-like feature on the Fire Phone allows users to identify songs they hear out in the real world, so that they can purchase it from Amazon Music. During one demonstration, Bezos used it to identify a scene from HBO’s Game of Thrones.