Geolocated News Is Going To Change The News Business

BreakingNews.com and its app have been a gold standard for news aggregation for years: Among news brands, they’re often the first mover on Twitter, which is why 6 million people follow them . And now, with the latest update to its iOS app, this independently run business within NBC News Digital is following their audience back.

Last week, Breaking News unveiled “proximity alerts,” meaning the app will send users a push notification on their mobile device when news breaks near them–no matter how far from home they may be. On June 13–a day after the update hit the app store–those in the Baltimore area would have gotten a breaking news alert about a tornado, or if you were in Thailand for business the app would have let you know the moment a standing curfew was lifted.





As the company’s GM Cory Bergman explains, “The intent is to look for stories that have a tangible impact for people nearby.” The update also allows for a personalized breaking news alert system based on a particular user’s interests, from politics and sports to just about anything since there are 38,000 topics to choose from. “There’s really interesting ways to use it,” Bergman says.

But it’s the proximity alerts, and more specifically how they are delivered, that Bergman considers a game changer. Every story is now geocoded, and a team of experienced editors–“more than a dozen but less than 20,” as Bergman describes them–have the final say in what goes out, when, and to whom.

“I would be concerned if it was just an algorithm,” Bergman says. “We’re marrying technology with editorial judgment.”

Through built-in functionality in its content management system, the geocode algorithm spits out a location, but the editors must then accept or refine it based on their discretion. They can pinpoint a neighborhood or an entire state. In a way, Bergman, who was a TV newsman before he cofounded Breaking News, says his team is diving into a new dimension of editorial judgment: determining the geographic impacts of breaking news.

“I think people will be most impressed when they see it in action,” he says.