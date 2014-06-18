Take An Exclusive Look At The Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Inspired By Michael Bay And TNT’s “The Last Ship”

Let’s be real: Even in a post-apocalyptic world in which 80% of the population has been decimated by a pandemic, people are still going to want to look good. People may be mortal, but true style never dies.

At least, that’s the concept behind “Survival Is An Art: The Last Ship Experience,” a fashion show curated by TNT with the help of entertainment branding agency loyalkaspar, in order to promote the post-apocalyptic drama The Last Ship, which premieres June 22 on the network. Michael Bay carries an executive producer credit on the series, which involves a U.S. naval ship that is trying to solve–and resist–a pandemic that’s wiped out much of the earth’s population. Say what you will about Bay’s frenetic approach to filmmaking, but his work has never lacked in style, which makes a curated fashion show full of post-apocalyptic threads a surprisingly germane concept.





The bulk of the collection includes 20 pieces created by Munich designer Irene Luft, who worked up a series of dresses intended for a fashion-forward approach to one of the obvious post-apocalyptic necessities: The gas mask.

“The collection depicts a kind of post-apocalyptic haute couture fashion future,” Luft explains. “The masks were created in dialogue with the dresses, always with an eye for thinking about how to ‘break’ their beauty, but just in the right way. The audience needs to be thrown off a bit, but also intrigued by the interplay between the mask and the dress. The hand beading and detailed lace and stitch work stands in striking contrast to the industrial nature of the gas mask itself.”

Those industrial gas masks range from things from various designers that it’s feasible to imagine people in a post-apocalyptic world fighting over to, er, less practical pieces by Luft. (Diamond studs and fake mohawk spikes are more likely to provide incentive and convenient handles to roving gangs of marauders, after all.) The crocheted gas masks from artist Nathan Vincent, meanwhile, avoid the industrial look altogether in favor of a softer, more friendly piece of pandemic protection.

“Gas masks are a direct response to threat of catastrophe, and we don them as a way of protecting ourselves while projecting a sense of safety,” Vincent says. “These crocheted gas masks reference the persona we project to the world and the sense of confidence and power we portray, which offers no actual protection from harm.”





The gallery exhibition this week will take place at a pop-up gallery in Manhattan, and guests will be able to photograph themselves in gas mask couture. It’s a neat concept that considers some of the weirder, but more intriguing, questions that surround post-apocalyptic fiction–what would Kanye West wear to protect himself from a pandemic?