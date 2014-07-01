These Giant Fruit-Filled Towers Illustrate How Food Shortages Become Reality

The next world’s fair, in Milan in 2015 , will focus entirely on food: What are the solutions for making sure 7 billion people, and eventually 10 billion people, have enough to eat? How can we grow food in a way that’s actually sustainable?

For the Swiss pavilion–which will sit alongside exhibits from 130 countries all showing a combination of local foods and technologies–designers came up with a simple but clever way to illustrate the issue of food shortages.

Behavior has consequences on the rest of the visitors, and on the rest of the world.

Giant towers, each stuffed with Swiss-grown foods, will gradually empty as visitors take a snack. Unlike normal vending machines, these won’t be refilled, so if you’re one of the expected 20 million visitors who happen to be late to come, you might not get anything to eat.

“The architecture of the pavilion comes out of the main message we want to give visitors, which is that their own behavior has consequences on the rest of the visitors, and on the rest of the world,” says architect Noah Baumgartner, from the Switzerland-based firm Netwerch.

“We want the main focus to be on the consumer and his behavior concerning food,” he added. “It will be the consumer deciding how long stock will last.”

The design, along with the rest of the expo, will be on display from May 1 to October 31 next year.