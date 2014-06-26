Former Pets.com CEO On Starting Over And Finding Success After Spectacular Disappointments

The first thing you notice about e-commerce pioneer Julie Wainwright is that her voice is full of laughter. Apparently, she doesn’t just reserve this unbridled enthusiasm for conversations with the press. As one of her staff will attest, each day at Wainwright’s startup TheRealReal , “Julie looks like she’s having the time of her life.”

She’s got a good reason to be happy. In the three years since The RealReal’s launch, Wainwright’s presided over the steady growth of the online consignment platform for users to buy and sell luxury and high-end designer apparel and accessories. In a crowded market competing with the likes of SnobSwap, Malleries, and Yoogi’s Closet, among others, that’s partly because of TheRealReal’s model–which is a combination of consignment and flash sale, backed by a sales force that heads to a seller’s home to help them unload unwanted designer goods, as well a team of experts that authenticate each piece to rid the site of unwanted fakes. So far TheRealReal has amassed 2.4 million members, receives and ships about 40,000 items per month, and anticipates it will nearly double last year’s revenue of $55 million with an estimated $100 million.

“My life hasn’t been so rosy,” Wainwright admits. Here’s where you expect she’ll launch into the saga of the rapid rise and fall of Pets.com; it’s now-infamous sock puppet dog a mascot for the dotcom bust. Instead, she tells Fast Company about the “built-in resilience” that came from witnessing her mother’s decline and eventual death from multiple sclerosis. “She was diagnosed when I was eight years old,” says Wainwright. “By the time she was my age [now] she was in a nursing home, so let’s just put this in perspective.”

Though she lived to be 62, Wainwright contends that MS took her mother’s life at least 20 years before, rendering her incapable of walking and other basic functions. Through the indignity of leaving her Pets.com office amid a frenzy so big she once had to call the police to get the press off her property, as the demise of the company was being splashed across the media, and though she was also going through a divorce at that time, Wainwright maintains that her mother’s suffering and the lack of a cure for MS is the real “horrific” tragedy. “There’s a bigger story that plays out in everyone’s life,” she adds.

Wainwright insists she closed that particular chapter after writing a book ReBoot. The slim volume aimed to discuss lessons learned, but after 30 years in multiple roles including marketing, sales, and executive leadership, Wainwright says she has a few more tricks up her designer sleeve.

Here’s what she told us about starting over from scratch and getting to success.

Four months before she founded TheRealReal, Wainwright was carefully observing a good friend drop a handsome sum on a few used designer goods. When she pressed her companion for the reason, the response was: “Are you kidding? It’s a great deal, and it’s a beautiful store.”