5 Ways To Be The Master Of Your Inbox

Email has changed the way we live and work. There isn’t a business in existence that doesn’t use email in some way to communicate with staff, customers, and suppliers.

Not only is email integral to a modern work environment, but almost all services in our personal lives use email in some way: You can’t have a Facebook or Twitter account without having an email address. You can’t sign up for new apps without one. Even password resets or authorization links are sent to email addresses in order to verify that you are who you say you are.

So if you’re sitting under a deluge of email, it’s no wonder!

Many of us end up snowed under by daily emails, but there is no reason for this to be the case. There are some simple, but very effective ways you can manage your inbox. Here are some tips to help you use email more productively, in your work and personal life:

Using your email to manage tasks is a one-way street to losing your mind because you don’t know what you’re doing and when you should be doing it.

Task managers like Asana or Wunderlist allow you to create to-do lists and connect them with your email. You can create a task, manage and edit it, tick off sub-tasks as you go, include followers or managers, and sync it with your calendar to ensure the deadline is met.

Asana

Set task reminders for yourself and include attachments, links and any info required to manage the task at hand. This also helps keep your inbox cleaner. For example, a collaborative family shopping list is a great way to make sure you have the weekly grocery list covered (and everybody is happy), and you can tick off items as you go. The less clutter in your inbox, the less clutter in your mind.