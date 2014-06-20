How Companies Can Profit From Doing Good

The Dow is still up sharply over last year and unemployment levels have fallen. After weathering the recession, many large and mid-size companies are finding that business is good. But are businesses doing good?

Thousands of companies are trying. They’ve launched corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, dispatching staff to do everything from painting local schools to addressing root causes of poverty.

Yet there’s a key problem: Most employees opt not to participate. In fact, only 3 in 10 employees of Fortune 500 companies volunteered even an hour of their time in 2012, according to a survey by the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy.

As a result, these firms are missing a huge opportunity–not just to enhance CSR efforts, but also to improve employee recruitment, retention, and productivity, and to establish and reinforce their reputations as good corporate citizens.

Recent research from Deloitte suggests frequent volunteers are more likely to recommend their employer to a friend and are more satisfied with their career progression. One survey even found that a third of respondents would take a pay cut to work for a company that was committed to CSR.

I am convinced that when it comes to doing good, businesses have a tremendous amount to gain from doing better. I’ve seen what renewed commitment to CSR can do. A year ago at The Advisory Board Company–a for-profit research, technology, and consulting firm with more than 2,700 employees–only about half of our staff had joined our community service efforts. So I challenged my colleagues to achieve a 100% participation rate.

In December, we reached that milestone: Every single one of our employees is now pitching in. Last year, we logged more than 32,000 hours of service–$1.7 million worth of time. We served more than 500 community not-for-profit organizations worldwide. Our staff built houses for the poor, cared for the homeless, led literacy programs, and participated in pro bono projects where we put our unique professional skills and expertise to work for not-for-profit organizations.