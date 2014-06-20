3 Ideas For Navigating Change In The Office Without Freaking Everyone Out

Not long ago, I was talking with an executive at a large company, and he was concerned about a new effort being rolled out companywide. A team within the company had spent 18 months ironing out the details of an elaborate new process.

Two problems needed to be solved. First, it was important to educate enough people around the company to reduce resistance to the change. Second, upper management was concerned that if people felt they understood the change, then they might make adaptations to the new procedure that would ultimately undermine the effort.

The first of these issues is fairly well understood in change management. We know that people are generally resistant to changes. On the one hand, they have many habits that support doing what they have done in the past. Meanwhile, people are naturally wired to prefer the familiar. So, even if people have complaints about the way tasks have been done in the past, “the devil known is still better than the devil unknown.”

The general antidote to unfamiliarity is education. The more information you provide to people about why a new program is being implemented and how it works, the easier it is to get people to buy into it. It is important to make the new program feel familiar and to give people a sense of why this program fits into a broader corporate mission.

The danger with this approach; however, is that you run the risk of creating a mistaken impression of people’s depth of understanding of the new program. As I discuss in Smart Thinking, most people suffer from a persistent illusion of explanatory depth, in which they believe they understand the details of the way things work better than they do.

This illusion applies to devices and objects, but it also applies to procedures within a company. In the process of learning about the new policy, people will be overconfident in their knowledge of the new system.

The danger of this overconfidence is that managers who were not part of the planning of the new process may make changes in the way the program is implemented in their groups. They will assume that they understand the system well enough that they can make “tweaks” that will enhance the function of that program within their group.