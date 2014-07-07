Ask The Experts: How Can I Get My Boss To Give Me More Critical Feedback?

Everybody has room for improvement–especially when you are just starting out. But it’s impossible to improve when your boss is a control freak who would rather do everything herself than teach you what you’re doing wrong.

It’s not often that we hear someone asking to be criticized more, but in this case, we can understand.

Hi, I have an odd complaint: My boss doesn’t give me enough critical feedback on my work. I’m just starting out in my field, and need all the guidance I can get from people who have years of experience, but I’m afraid that my current superiors either don’t have the tools to help me learn from my mistakes or are too overwhelmed with their own day-to-day workload to guide me–my manager would rather quickly fix things herself and say nothing than take the time to show me the correct way. She’s a “perfectionist,” but truly a control freak to a self-damaging degree. She works tons of overtime fixing other people’s mistakes, but is unwilling to delegate or speak up. It’s hurting the whole department, and I’m afraid it’s hurting my own skill growth. How can I ask for more feedback without burdening her more? Thanks, New and Adrift



Lolly Daskal is a Leadership Development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within Follow @LollyDaskal.

Dear New And Adrift,

The best bosses will make that investment and help you grow and develop, but it doesn’t always work out that way, so you need to take your professional development into your own hands.

It’s actually one of the most valuable skills you can learn, because unfortunately you’re likely to be in the same situation more than once in your career.

Follow these simple steps to create your own personal development plan and address your manager with confidence:

State the issue. Tell your manager that you see how hard she works, and that you would like to make her life easier by doing well at your work. Tell her you have an idea that might work for both of you. A little investment each week can be a big investment in the future–yours and her own.