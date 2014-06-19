How Women Can Build Healthy Relationships With Their Mentees

Over the past few decades, women have accomplished incredible things in the professional world. We’re sitting at the table, we’re scaling the proverbial career ladder, and we are making more money. That said, we still have a long way to go.

While we’ve learned how to help ourselves, the true key to closing the gender gap is learning how to help one another. But people are often misguided by the concept of mentors, and even with the best of intentions, the relationships often become one-sided and ineffective.

So how can we address this misstep?

As a seasoned tech veteran with years of experience in the corporate and startup worlds, I’ve been on both sides of the mentor/mentee relationship. And throughout my time in different roles and different jobs, I’ve realized that the best relationships form naturally, and the best advice is often not advice at all, but simple guidance.

Here are a few steps you can take towards a healthy mentor/mentee relationship:

Women with experience in their industry should go out of their way to help aspiring young employees. This is a responsibility we all share–no matter how many years of experience you have–to shape the future of female leaders in our field.

The strongest mentor/mentee relationships occur when two people naturally align.

However, in the act of offering help, avoid simply soliciting yourself as the mentor. This kind of relationship needs to arise out of the mutual trust and respect that comes from talking and working together. It is not something built from scratch, or demanded, or assigned without reason.