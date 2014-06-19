Is It Ever Okay To Cry At Work? (And What To Do When You Do)

Thank god for Bea. In the middle of the night, she carried on typing as I sat weeping buckets by her side . The partner had torn up every one of my charts hours before. He expected a brand new document at 9 a.m. and here I was, exhausted, raw, and for the moment, entirely useless.

Fast forward. This time, my client started the waterworks–and I joined in. We were meeting with her publisher and editor to discuss the magazine’s turnaround. In an outburst, the editor roared at us in the voice of Orson Welles (I swear) and stormed out of his own office. I was a partner and not supposed to cry, but emotions were running high.

It happened again in front of the most powerful partners of our firm. Newly elected to senior partner, I was invited to present a growth vision for our firm. I did so with a passion for transformation. Naturally, the partners responded with their own attack. One man spat out, “Why did we elect you? I’m regretting that decision now.” Despite my best efforts not to cry, tears appeared; luckily, I wear glasses.

Whether or not you admit to crying at work yourself, you know that it happens daily (to someone). I’m not writing about hysterics here, and I’m not referring to those individuals who cry at the drop of a hat. Think about your own moments–usually in the Ladies, but often in front of colleagues–when tears suddenly appear. Some cry in anger, or frustration, or from fear, or when we are deeply happy or sad. Is it wrong? If so, why do so many women cry at work?

For starters, crying is not always a bad thing. In some cases, it is the absolute best thing you might do. I watched my daughter graduate from college recently. The Dean, in the midst of a speech summarizing four years living with these students, stopped to wipe away sudden tears. Confessing deep emotion, she took a moment to breathe deeply before resuming. Students will remember that pause, and the genuine love behind her tears, for years.

But in moments like those I shouted out above, crying is the sign that an Amygdala Hijack has (already) happened. The stakes are high, the situation is very difficult, and habitual patterns are triggered in us. Our fight, flight, or freeze response kicks in. Try as you might, you erupt with waterworks or fireworks. Like gremlins, they refuse to be controlled. And well-intended advice (‘do not cry at work’) is no help at all.

Please don’t think of this cry as ‘bad’–crying is neither good nor bad. In an upset situation where your emotional survival is threatened, your brain’s amygdala rushes to defend. It sends out cortisol and adrenaline so your body can respond quickly. This all happens in a flash–before you can think about the best action to take. No wonder you’re not at your best.