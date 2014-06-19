Underwear For Hope: How A Lawyer Turned Lingerie Designer Is On A Mission To Help Impoverished Women

As a young lawyer climbing the ranks of Skadden, LLP, one of the most prestigious law firms in the country, any outsider would have thought Catalina Girald was living the American dream.

But the Colombian native always felt something was lacking. Since she was a child, Girald had been an entrepreneur, selling her homemade T-shirts and jewelry. Recognizing the endless hours she was putting in at the firm were leaving her unfulfilled, Girald enrolled in classes at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, sneaking in lectures between meetings at Skadden.

Dreaming of a career in the fashion industry, but unsure if she could truly succeed as a fashion designer, she left Skadden after four-and-a-half years to pursue an MBA at Stanford University. She then founded one of the first venture-funded fashion sites, Moxsie.com, an online marketplace for independent designers.

Although Moxsie is a fashion company–an industry Girald says she loves–she says she still found herself unfulfilled by the daily work. “One of the things that I’ve learned is I would never start a company again where [I couldn’t] actually do 80% of the work required for the company,” she says. Software is the core of Moxie’s business. “I wasn’t a software engineer so I wasn’t able to do every part of the business,” says Girald.

Looking back, Girald says her start at Moxsie was a result of following the trends–similar to her earlier career path as an attorney. “It seemed like everyone was getting into software, so I was still following the path of what everyone wanted me to do instead of what I really wanted to do,” she says.

Girald’s problems with Moxsie didn’t end there. Anxious to get her company off the ground, she had accepted money from anyone who offered it and ended up in a partnership with a venture capitalist who saw a different direction for the company than she did. “Choosing your investor is kind of like choosing your husband or wife without being able to divorce them,” she says jokingly. A company eventually acquired Moxsie, and Girald took an 18-month escape to travel.

It was upon her return that she decided to start Naja (pronounced “na-ya”), an affordable luxury lingerie line. This time, Girald was following her heart, and she decided to start the company on a limited budget to avoid the conflicts she faced with venture capitalists in her previous company. “With Naja, I’ve actually refused money from people because I didn’t think they shared my point of view,” she says.