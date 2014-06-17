AT&T To Carry Amazon’s Smartphone Exclusively: Report

Amazon is expected to unveil a smartphone tomorrow. But before it has the chance to do so, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that AT&T will be the exclusive carrier for its new phone.

Such an agreement would deepen ties between the two companies. AT&T currently provides wireless Internet service to Amazon’s tablets and e-readers. When Apple first launched the iPhone in 2007, AT&T served as the only carrier for the smartphone for three years–a major win against its rivals.

Amazon’s smartphone is said to feature a 3-D holographic display that leverages four front-facing cameras to track users’ eye movements. Tune in as Fast Company live-blogs the launch at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters Wednesday.