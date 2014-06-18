4 Ways To Keep Your Sales Team Engaged

We already know that engaging your employees is key to a thriving company.

A study by Deloitte found that 94% of executives and 88% of employees believe a distinct workplace culture is important to business success, and most executives ranked having engaged and motivated employees as the top factor that substantially contributes to a company’s success.

But when it comes to engaging your sales team, it comes down to integrating them with the rest of your organization.

Not only will they better understand their impact on the rest of the company, but they will see firsthand the ways in which everyone’s roles tie in with their own efforts.

Here are four ways to get your sales team more invested in the business:

Motivation is a key factor in seeing continued growth from the same team year after year. There are always the tangible and experience-based incentives you can offer, such as bonuses, big-money prizes, vacations, or tickets to a sports game or concert. Job-related incentives could include additional time off, flexible scheduling, or a new tech gadget.

Another less obvious motivation is online training. By making training more of a value-add than “another thing on the checklist,” you can make your entire staff feel like a valuable asset by continually keeping them updated on inside knowledge of the industry and company. Training can also help bring something new to the table so employees don’t become bored in their day-to-day work activities.