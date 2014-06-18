4 Ways To Keep Your Sales Team Engaged

We already know that engaging your employees is key to a thriving company.
A study by Deloitte found that 94% of executives and 88% of employees believe a distinct workplace culture is important to business success, and most executives ranked having engaged and motivated employees as the top factor that substantially contributes to a company’s success.
But when it comes to engaging your sales team, it comes down to integrating them with the rest of your organization.
Not only will they better understand their impact on the rest of the company, but they will see firsthand the ways in which everyone’s roles tie in with their own efforts.
Here are four ways to get your sales team more invested in the business:
1. Keep Them Motivated
Motivation is a key factor in seeing continued growth from the same team year after year. There are always the tangible and experience-based incentives you can offer, such as bonuses, big-money prizes, vacations, or tickets to a sports game or concert. Job-related incentives could include additional time off, flexible scheduling, or a new tech gadget.
Another less obvious motivation is online training. By making training more of a value-add than “another thing on the checklist,” you can make your entire staff feel like a valuable asset by continually keeping them updated on inside knowledge of the industry and company. Training can also help bring something new to the table so employees don’t become bored in their day-to-day work activities.
2. Cater to Their Natural Tendencies
Many professionals–particularly those in sales–are competitive by nature, so leverage this psyche by connecting their intrinsic motivation to your company training and goals by gamifying your approach. You can turn learning achievements into social bragging rights with online badges or points.
This approach can lead to a culture wherein knowledge sharing and learning performance are rewarded. Other game mechanics–such as levels, challenges, or leaderboards–can also serve to motivate your team to actively participate in sales training activities and share knowledge with one another.
3. Individualize Training
By using online training tools that track the progress of each individual, you can optimize training delivery for individual learning styles and offer a blend of online or mobile course modules and in-person training. For instance, experienced sales reps would likely be best trained through something simple and efficient like push notifications on a smartphone app.
With this approach, you have the ability to increase the performance of the lower performing individuals, reduce lost sales by reducing the trial-and-error people resort to when they don’t understand the selling process and increase the entire team’s productivity and response times to customers, rather than requiring additional sales reps.
Make Training Convenient
For geographically distributed teams, trying to maintain consistent training and communication can be challenging. However, online sales training programs can allow the team to fit in training whenever and wherever it fits their schedule.
Plus, next generation online learning platforms can cater to individual team members so that the sessions are quick and to-the-point and don’t take hours out of their day–an especially important point for actual sales reps who need to be spending time out in the field.
With the right training and collaboration across the entire organization, consistent training and smart leadership, you can empower your current team to reach your growth goals.
—Mohit Garg is the co-founder of MindTickle, an online sales acceleration platform that enables organizations to cut down onboarding time for new sales reps and make ongoing sales training more effective. Connect with Mohit and MindTickle on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.