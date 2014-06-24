Starbucking: Why Your Next Neighborhood Coffee Shop Could Come From Korea

South Korea is a coffee-mad country, with one of the world’s highest consumption rates and one of the world’s highest rates of cafes per capita–nearly 15,000 coffee shops for a population of approximately 50,000,000. Now some of South Korea’s most successful coffee chains have set their sites on a new market: The United States. Or what you might think of as Starbucks Country. Using a combination of wider menu offerings than Starbucks and better customer service than Dunkin Donuts offers, they’re betting that all Americans, and not just Korean expatriates, will see something in their offerings that domestic chains don’t deliver.

But can they ever truly compete with the company that once inspired this funny-because-it’s-true headline?

Three of South Korea’s biggest coffee shop chains, Paris Baguette, Caffe Bene, and Tom N Toms, have all embarked on American market expansion over the past several years, and are intent on doing just that. Bene and Paris Baguette, especially, play down their Korean origins–and are planning to ramp up even more U.S. market expansion over the next two years. In a vivid example of 21st-century globalization, both chains are bringing South Korean-style customer service and corporate organization to the United States–except they are serving French- and Italian-style pastries and sandwiches instead of Korean food. All three chains offer a similar look and feel to a Starbucks or Panera, with their Manhattan locations catering to office workers and college students in search of a mid-day latte. The only nods to the chains’ Korean origins are a few stray menu items like Bene’s misu drinks.

Paris Baguette

Caffe Bene, which has 945 Korean outlets, opened in the United States in 2012 and now has more than 80 American locations. Jasmine Yang, Caffe Bene’s business and operations manager, tells Fast Company that in the United States, the company focuses more on gelato, waffles, and coffee beverages. Because the American market is more ethnically and culturally diverse than the South Korean market, they also see an opportunity to add conspicuously non-Korean menu items like sangria and Thai-style iced tea.

Similarly, Paris Baguette emphasizes that their brand’s differentiation from American competitors like Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, or Panera is the breadth of what they offer. Jessie Sou, Paris Baguette’s director of marketing, said that her brand’s 35 American locations focus on offering a wide variety of items, with a doughy focus on pastries and sandwiches. The company’s menu has the mildly exotic (sweet breads stuffed with apple and cream cheese), the trendy (an in-house version of the cronut), and custom-made mall food (baguette pizzas), with the width of variety of a more upscale Dunkin’ Donuts. Both Paris Baguette and Caffe Bene are aiming squarely for the fast-casual restaurant market–the domain of Paneras and Chipotles.

The two chains are also expanding into the United States as part of a wider international push. Caffe Bene already has locations in 12 countries including more than 200 Chinese branches and four coffee shops in Saudi Arabia. Paris Baguette has branches in China, Vietnam, and Singapore alongside their American restaurants. When I spoke with representatives for both chains (Tom N Toms has a smaller American footprint, concentrated mainly in the Los Angeles area), Caffe Bene and Paris Baguette both emphasized the enormity of the American market. The sheer number of coffee drinkers here, they feel, makes an American expansion irresistible.