7 Famous Leaders Who Prove Introverts Can Be Wildly Successful

These seven leaders in politics, business, and tech are among some of the most influential people of our time, proving that you don’t have to be the loudest voice in the room to be heard.





Being commander-in-chief seems like an introvert’s worst nightmare. But even though President Obama has caught criticism for his aloof personality, he’s leveraged introvert’s natural capacity for thoughtful communication.

Even though it’s a different style than many on Capitol Hill, introspection and introversion has its advantages that extroversion can’t compete with. As columnist David Brooks puts it, “Being led by Barack Obama is like being trumpeted into battle by Miles Davis. He makes you want to sit down and discern.”

“I don’t think he doesn’t like people. I know he doesn’t like people. He’s not an extrovert; he’s an introvert,” said political journalist John Heilemann. “I’ve known the guy since 1988. He’s not someone who has a wide circle of friends. He’s not a backslapper and he’s not an arm-twister. He’s a more or less solitary figure who has extraordinary communicative capacities.”

The Yahoo CEO has seen a lot of media attention lately, but she insists that the spotlight is not her style. “Mayer often ‘talks about how she is naturally shy and introverted,’ and yet modern media ignores it and paints her as an extrovert instead,” according to Elle magazine, in their own list of introverted female leaders.

While her introverted personality may make her want to run and hide at parties, she’s successful in part because she forces herself to stay in situations that may make her uncomfortable at first. In her interview with Vogue, she reveals how making it look easy is hard work: