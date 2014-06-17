Hero Animator Sets a “Book of Mormon” Video In South Park And All Is Right With the World

The Broadway musical Book of Mormon swept the Tony Awards in 2012, launched the careers of leads Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad, and remains among the hottest tickets in New York years later. But where is Eric Cartman in all of this? Mormon was dreamed up by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and it continues a fascination with the Latter Day Saint movement first established on the delightfully vulgar TV show, so a crossover seemed within reason, if not inevitable. Since Parker and Stone have neglected to provide us with one thus far, though, a fellow animator has made it his mission to take the reins.