Uber Will Now Pick You Up In A Transformer

Now, the ride-share service’s newest stunt to promote the forthcoming Transformers: Age of Extinction will pick up a few lucky people in its biggest ride yet: Optimus Prime.

Uber users in select cities across the continental United States will be able to fire up their Uber app, browse through the menu, and possibly order a giant truck with flames painted on it shuttle to them to their destination.





Now the bad news: The Autobot rides are only happening in three major cities: Dallas (which already happened Monday), Phoenix (June 19), and Los Angeles (June 21). Rides are limited, but at least it’s worth a try. Clearly Lyft needs to enlist the Deceptacons and wage war through the streets of Los Angeles.