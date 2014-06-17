Uber Will Now Pick You Up In A Transformer

Uber’s PR machine knows no limits, having already delivered cats, ice cream trucks, Boston Marathon heroes, air conditioners, closet cleaners, and loads more promotional stunts, to varying degrees of buzz.
Now, the ride-share service’s newest stunt to promote the forthcoming Transformers: Age of Extinction will pick up a few lucky people in its biggest ride yet: Optimus Prime.
Uber users in select cities across the continental United States will be able to fire up their Uber app, browse through the menu, and possibly order a giant truck with flames painted on it shuttle to them to their destination.
Now the bad news: The Autobot rides are only happening in three major cities: Dallas (which already happened Monday), Phoenix (June 19), and Los Angeles (June 21). Rides are limited, but at least it’s worth a try. Clearly Lyft needs to enlist the Deceptacons and wage war through the streets of Los Angeles.