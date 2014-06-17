Watch A Little Old Lady Take On A Firehose, A Bulldozer, And A Dumpster To Prove Her Bandage Works

As far as public displays of summer gross go, there’s only one thing worse than a used bandage floating in a pool. And as much as you’d like to avoid contact with the minor injury of another person, neither do you want your own mishaps to be exposed to the germs and bacteria of the outside world.





To prove its waterproof bandages are tough enough for any environment, Nexcare and agency Grey enlisted a most unlikely of product testers–a little old lady. Nexcare Nana, as she’s known, takes on extreme challenges so you don’t have to. From being buried alive in dirt to taking the full brunt of a firehose to a perfectly executed backward roll into a dumpster, Nana does it all.

The brand is also challenging consumers to prove they’re “Tough as Nana,” with a contest to nominate the most daring, tough, and resilient people in their lives for a chance to win one of three trips inspired by Nana’s pursuit of adventure including swimming with sharks, skydiving, or driving a race car.