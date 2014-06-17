Once Browser Tech Partners, Google And Apple Are Divorcing. Is The Web In Trouble?

It’s a little more than a year since Google launched Blink , a custom engine used by Chrome to turn HTML and CSS code into what you see on your screen. Before that, Chrome was powered by a tweaked version of WebKit , the Apple-led open source engine used by Safari.

That split sounds like a headache for web developers, who now have to check that their pages look right on four independently built engines: WebKit, Blink, Microsoft’s Trident, and Mozilla’s Gecko. But developers and browser makers alike say cross-browser development is actually less painful than it’s ever been, thanks to efforts by browser providers to keep the tools as functionally compatible and compliant with published standards as possible.

“I think that browser compatibility is actually way ahead of what it used to be,” says Rey Bango. “If you look at the most modern versions of browsers, things are coming off really nicely.” Bango is now the director of developer relations at Telerik, which builds tools for cross-platform app development. Before that, he worked at both Microsoft and Mozilla and was a member of product team for jQuery, an open source library that simplifies cross-browser JavaScript coding.

Far from creating silos or havoc, this move by Google shows how “competition” in the technology sector can be a much more nuanced concept than usually thought. On the web, businesses, distribution networks, and services operate across so many layers of abstraction that practically no game is zero sum.

“Having more rendering engines offers checks and balances and kind of a sanity check,” Bango says. That is, a competitive marketplace keeps individual browser makers from rolling out major features that aren’t supported by their rivals, since developers won’t make much use of a feature that only works in one browser.

In the early days of the web, that just wasn’t so: Rivals at Netscape and Microsoft introduced a slew of incompatible customizations into Navigator and Internet Explorer, leaving the world with “features” like Netscape’s support for blinking text and untold numbers of aging but mission-critical web apps that load only on ancient versions of Internet Explorer. To create Blink, Google “forked” WebKit, meaning it created the new engine with WebKit’s source code but doesn’t intend for the two sets of code to remain compatible.

“We’re not really competing on feature differentiation as much any more,” says Lars Erik Bolstad, the senior vice president of web technology at Opera, which dropped its custom Presto engine for WebKit last year, then followed Google down the Blink fork. “There’s not much focus on competition between the browser vendors on the browser engine side, at least not compared to how it was a few years back, when you had a lot more competition in terms of who would be the first to have the feature, who would be the most feature complete.”