The Rise Of Ransomware

If you are running a PC with the Windows operating system on it, you may want to consider another backup–security experts fear the return, perhaps as early as this week, of a vicious computer virus that locks people out of their computers and demands ransom.

A massive international operation at the beginning of the month knocked out its main servers but, attesting to how government digital security policy has failed to prevent and in some cases has even encouraged cyber crime, that was able to guarantee only two weeks of respite from it.

Attesting to the dark genius of their creators, the viruses turned the very tools that protect people’s privacy online against those very same users.

Cryptolocker is a fascinating and terrifying code, the best-known example of a new generation of “ransomware” viruses that encrypt a computer’s entire data with a powerful algorithm and demand a payment in exchange for the password. Estimates say it has already raked in tens of millions of dollars–it was such a commercial success that its creators shamelessly set up a special customer service site that helped people pay the approximately $300 demanded from each affected user.

It originally served as the less glamorous counterpart of another highly sophisticated virus, Gameover Zeus, which was used to steal financial information. “Where a computer infected with GOZeuS turns out not to offer a significant financial reward, it can ‘call in’ CryptoLocker, to give the criminal controllers a second opportunity to acquire funds from the victim,” wrote the U.K.’s National Crime Agency in a release.

But it has since rivaled and even surpassed Gameover Zeus in its infamy and has spawned a number of imitations, some of them attacking other operating systems and even smartphones.

The most common way the viruses have spread so far has been through fake emails containing infected attachments or links to hackers’ sites that exploit vulnerabilities in browsers to install the malware surreptitiously. The infected computers are then linked to form a criminal “botnet”–or a decentralized peer-to-peer network of zombie computers taking commands from remote operators.

The scheme is so complex that even after authorities took over the command and control servers–and named one of the alleged perpetrators, the Russian hacker Evgeniy Bogachev–the threat didn’t disappear. Attesting to the dark genius of their creators, the viruses turned the very tools that protect people’s privacy online–such as powerful encryption and decentralized anonymous communications–against those very same users.