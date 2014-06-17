ANZ Bank’s “GAYTMs” wins Grand Prix in Outdoor Lions

This year’s most unapologetically camp entry at Cannes, ANZ Bank’s “GAYTMs” was awarded the Grand Prix in the Outdoor Lions.

The campaign by Whybin\TBWA Group Melbourne in Australia, saw ANZ take over its ATMs in Sydney and transform them into dazzling “GAYTMs” to support the city’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

TNT’s “Dallas Gas Station” by Grey New York won a Gold Lion, and according to a member of the Outdoor jury, had been one of the contenders for the top prize.

Another entry that narrowly lost out on the Grand Prix, was Honda’s ‘”Sound of Honda/Ayrton Senna 1989” by Dentsu Tokyo, which picked up a Gold Lion.

Other Gold winners included “Drinkable Book” for Water Is Life by DDB New York and British Airways’ “Magic of Flying” by OgilvyOne.

Jose Miguel Sokoloff, the President of the Outdoor Jury, described ANZ “GAYTMs” as “important” and “brave”. “We chose it because it’s not very large and it became very large and it’s pure outdoor,” he said.