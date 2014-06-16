Delta Air Lines Loses the World Cup: What Do Giraffes Have To Do With Ghana?

It was a day of celebration for the United States men’s national soccer team. Ghana, who knocked the U.S. out of back to back World Cups in 2006 and 2010, were felled. The game might not have been pretty, but the celebration was justified. The three points were safe.

It was only natural that worldly travelers Delta Air Lines, home of awesome ’80s preflight safety videos and photon showers, would want to congratulate the American team on their victory. The airline tweeted out two photos, each representative of a country–the U.S.A. and Ghana. The score of the match was superimposed on the pictures. The United States’ photo featured the Statue of Liberty, the symbol of America’s great promise and opportunity. For Ghana, the hard fighting Black Stars (who were maybe robbed of a victory, just sayin’), one of the more celebrated African soccer nations? Delta chose a photo of a giraffe.

Oh, right; because Africa’s a country. (And giraffes don’t typically live in Ghana.)

The (since deleted) tweet:





The tweet went viral–but probably not the way Delta hoped it would:



