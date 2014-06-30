Ask The Experts: Is It A Bad Idea To Live With My Co-Workers?

When you are starting out, or living in an expensive city (we’re looking at you New York and San Francisco) roommates can be a necessity. But while your co-workers are awesome to spend 9 to 5 with, do you want to deal with their dirty dishes and late night guests?

Hi, What are your thoughts on co-workers getting too close? I recently moved in with three of my co-workers, and since we have similar work hours and budgets, it seemed like a natural fit. A month into the living situation, things are getting a little tense. We see each other at work, and then at home, and I’m beginning to regret this decision. We were friends before, but now we barely speak, except to say, “Whose turn is it to do dishes?” Should cohabitating with co-workers be a no-no? Thanks, R.T.



Lolly Daskal is a Leadership Development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within Follow @LollyDaskal.

Dear R.T.,

I can’t tell you if you should or shouldn’t live with your co-workers. Only you can decide if you want to move out. But before you pack your bags and take to craigslist, consider how you can improve the relationship.

Every relationship, whether with roommates, co-workers, family, or spouses, requires work.

You can’t do it all alone, of course, but here are some thoughts on how you can do your part to improve the relationships at the core of your issue.

Courtship. The best relationships have the best courtship–of any kind, not just romantic. We have better relationships with those who truly work on it rather than waiting for it to improve itself. All human bonds are built on taking time to know each other and being thoughtful and attentive.

Communication and Candor. Relationships require communication. When something is bothers you (like not taking the garbage out or a constant parade of guests, let your roommates know–clearly, calmly and non-confrontationaly. When they respond, listen–with a goal of understanding, not just planning your next reply.