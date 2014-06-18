5 Steps To Escape A Job Rut

There’s nothing worse than feeling stuck in a job you hate. The good news is, with the economy improving, people who feel stuck in their jobs are looking to make a change, says Sheila Nielsen, president of Chicago-based Nielsen Career Consulting , an executive coaching firm for business and legal professionals.

“People have been sitting on a lot of dissatisfaction,” Nielsen says, noting that she’s contacted at least five times a day by professionals looking to change jobs. “There’s a bit of pent-up need being released.”

If you’re unhappy with your job, Nielsen suggests trying one of these five strategies to get “unstuck.”

When clients ask whether they should stay at their job or move on, Nielsen asks what “ails” them. The acronym stands for aptitude, interest, lifestyle, and self-actualization. Aptitude is your ability to do the work–whether it comes easily or naturally to you, Nielsen says. Next, ask whether you still find the work interesting. You’re so interested in what you’re doing, time goes by and you feel like you’re underwater, unaware of what’s going on above the surface, Nielsen explains. Most people get a sense of aptitude and interest in college or during their first job, she says.

The next two, lifestyle and self-actualization, are where most professionals get derailed in their search for happiness, Nielsen notes. When assessing lifestyle, consider how much you’re being paid, whether there’s a work-life balance, and whether you’re satisfied with that balance. Self-actualization is the culture of the workplace. Who are you becoming as a person? How are you being shaped? Is your job affecting your health? What’s the company culture doing to you? When the four aren’t working for you, or only one of the four is, Nielsen says, it’s a sign you probably need to move on.

Nielsen also asks her clients to make a list of what’s essential to them and irritants they should avoid–like micromanagers or screamers. The “irritants” are like allergens you become allergic to after awhile, and you’re sensitive to them in searching for your next position, Nielsen explains. Next, create a work history of every job you’ve ever had–both paid and unpaid–and list the things you liked and disliked about each. As you do this, you’ll see themes emerge, Nielsen says. What do you need to be happy? Is it money? A certain role or job title? Rate these on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest. Then, use the list as a roadmap during your job search. If you hate being micromanaged, for example, you can then ask questions during an informational interview to determine whether the boss is a micromanager, Nielsen suggests.

It’s important to talk to current or former employees to find out whether the job will be a good fit. You can do this via LinkedIn and seeing whether you have any connections in common, Nielsen says. If you use this approach, invite your connection and their contact to get together with you for coffee or a meal. If you want to create a trust relationship, there’s nothing better than meeting in person, Nielsen says. While you can connect over the phone, it’s hard to network behind a computer because you miss nonverbal signals, she says. You may need to get creative to make this happen. Nielsen recalls a client who walked her dog at the same time as someone she wanted to meet, so they could talk at the dog park.