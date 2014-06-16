Bitcoin Wallet App Coin Pocket Now Allowed In Apple’s App Store

Apple is slowly reopening its doors to bitcoin-trading apps. After banning a number of bitcoin-transmission apps earlier this year, the Cupertino, California company has approved its first one: Coin Pocket, which (re)appeared in the App Store over the weekend.
At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple quietly updated its App Store guidelines to allow apps that enable the transmission of “approved virtual currencies.” Coin Pocket, which lets users send and receive bitcoins, was originally removed from the App Store in February.