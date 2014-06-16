Allstate Short Film Lets LGBT Customers Know They’re In Good Hands

For most of the 20th century, most major companies opted to ignore the existence of gay customers entirely–unless they were being actively hostile to them. In more recent years, the trend in advertising has been toward the sort of lip service to Pride events that could reasonably be described as “co-opting,” like a quick rainbow flag in the corner of an ad. But Allstate, when tasked with making a spot for June’s Pride Month, opted to commit: the company commissioned a 90-second animated short film that’s true to the spirit of the celebration.





The spot, which features simple, lovely, hand-drawn, Japanese-style animation, tells the story of a lonely man with one enormous hand, which he feels obligated to keep covered when out in public. But when he encounters another man with an equally outsized hand, the two quickly fall in love, all while singer-songwriter Eli Lieb’s “Safe In My Hands” plays. It’s a cute, sweet video that expresses the idea that acceptance only really qualifies if you’re able to be who you are publicly– and the company is encouraging supporters to join them in making that point by tweeting photos of themselves with their significant others and the hashtag “#outholdinghands.” All of that, and it even ties in to Allstate’s “you’re in good hands” branding–that’s an impressive feat for a company making an authentic appeal to a worthy cause.