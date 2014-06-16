Here’s What Former USA Star Landon Donovan Is Doing Instead Of Playing In Brazil

When the U.S. men’s national soccer team announced its final roster for the 2014 World Cup, many fans and soccer observers were surprised to see that Landon Donovan–the country’s all-time leading scorer and face of the American game for the last decade– wasn’t on the list .

Since then, Donovan has hardly kept a low profile. He’s criticized coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s modest approach to the tournament and now stars in a new ad for EA Sports’ 2014 FIFA World Cup game, poking fun at his unexpected vacation.





The spot, by Portland, Oregon-based agency Cinco, was launched on the same day Team USA opens its tournament against Ghana and, according to EA, went from concept to a wrapped shoot in 72 hours. Here we see the LA Galaxy captain having a leisurely breakfast, getting in a little video game time and generally relaxing, in stark contrast to what his former teammates will be facing in Natal.





The bonus footage of Donovan quietly singing his own version of USA fans’ “We Are Going to Brazil” tune is a particularly awesome touch.