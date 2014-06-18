This Journalist Followed The Money And Ended Up Revolutionizing Advertising

Part of Brad Flora’s story is familiar: He packed a team of coders into a Mountain View, California, house, built a product that solved a simple problem, and then, two weeks ago, sold it for $25.5 million . But the parts before, when Flora was trying to create a self-financed journalism startup while living in Chicago, about bending but not breaking when his ideas failed to take off year after year, are just as instructive.

Flora never harbored any romantic ideas about being a reporter, even as he worked toward a master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. “I was always the weird guy thinking, ‘What’s he working on, what’s she working on?'” he says. “I found I was more looking forward to seeing what classmates were working on and getting that up on the Internet than writing and reporting my own stories.”

Windy Citizen, Flora’s first major endeavor, launched in 2008 with a social approach to Chicago news and featured reader-submitted links alongside a network of original blogs. Like Digg or Reddit, the homepage comprised stories that readers voted up or down. The site was born out of a project he developed 18 months before to showcase otherwise unpublished articles his grad school peers created.

Brad Flora

“Perhaps I had enough misplaced confidence that I thought I could strike out on my own using crowdsourced, locally produced content,” he says. The Knight Foundation awarded him $35,000 in 2009 to fund Windy Citizen upgrades. The Chicago Tribune championed its future, predicting “The Windy Citizen is doing enough thinking, digging, and innovating to give itself a fighting shot at success.”

Even as the accolades rolled in, Flora struggled to turn a profit. “Windy Citizen was academic: I thought, ‘No one’s tried this,'” he says. “But then I saw that’s why nobody’s tried it.” Flora scraped together funding, but Windy Citizen wasn’t making anywhere near enough money to survive.

One aspect of Windy Citizen, however, showed more promise than the rest. Flora developed NowSpots to deliver real-time, social-media-fueled local ads. The publishing tool pulled the latest updates from business’s Facebook, Flickr, and Twitter feeds and packaged them into ads that were ostensibly more engaging than a static banner. In 2010 the Knight Foundation again rewarded Flora’s social innovation, this time with a quarter-million dollars to test and expand the concept.